Saudi Aviation Club organizes Fly-In Event in Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) –The Saudi Aviation Club (SAC) hosted an exciting fly-in event in Madinah on Friday, featuring the participation of various government and development authorities.

The event took place at SAC’s airport in Madinah’s Al-Mindassah area, where a captivating display of aircraft from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, both in the air and on the ground, was presented by club members.

The event also included a diverse range of activities, such as an exhibition and entertainment for children.

The objective of the event is to promote the culture of general and sports aviation, attracting individuals from different segments of society, as well as aviation enthusiasts, specialists and aircraft owners. While providing a unique entertainment environment with the participation of various bodies, the event prioritizes the implementation of the necessary health measures.