Saudi badminton team wins 10 medals at Africa Air Badminton Championships

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Saudi badminton national team achieved a remarkable milestone, earning ten medals in total for youth and senior teams during the Africa Air Badminton Championships 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 28 to December 4.

The Saudi youth team won three golds in women's singles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles. They also secured two silvers in men's singles and mixed doubles, along with two bronzes in men's doubles and women's singles.

The team’s performance highlights its growing prominence on the international stage and underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing talent and achieving excellence in sports.