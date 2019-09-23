Saudi, Bahraini Kings Discuss Latest Developments in Wake of Aramco Attack - Reports

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his Bahraini counterpart, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, met on Monday in the city of Jeddah to discuss latest developments in the region in light of drone attack that hit Saudi oil facilities, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his Bahraini counterpart, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, met on Monday in the city of Jeddah to discuss latest developments in the region in light of drone attack that hit Saudi oil facilities, local media reported.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the King of Bahrain expressed his country's condemnation of the attack on the Aramco factories, describing it as "serious escalation" and threat to the region's stability and global energy supplies.

King Hamad Al Khalifa has confirmed Bahrain's position against those who try to destroy Saudi Arabia's security.

He also expressed his country's support for the kingdom to maintain the region's stability and territorial integrity.

On his part, the Saudi monarch affirmed the depth of brotherly relations between two countries, pointing out that Saudi Arabia is capable of dealing with consequences of the recent attacks.

The two kings also reviewed the latest developments and challenges that the region faces.

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output. Although responsibility for the attack was claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Defense Ministry held a press conference to present what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks. Tehran has refuted the accusations.

According to most recent reports, full restoration of Saudi Aramco's operations after oil attacks may take months.