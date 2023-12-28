Saudi Bar Association obtains ISO 27001 Certification Riyadh

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Saudi Bar Association has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, signifying its adherence to the highest international standards in information security management systems.

ISO 27001 is globally recognized as

the foremost standard for safeguarding the confidentiality and integrity of an

organization's data.

This prestigious certification follows a thorough assessment by ISO, evaluating the Saudi Bar Association's information management system, security strategies, and adherence to the most stringent standards and

best practices in information security.