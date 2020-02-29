UrduPoint.com
Saudi Bars Gulf Citizens From Holy Cities Over Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

Saudi bars Gulf citizens from holy cities over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia on Friday barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering two of Islam's holiest cities amid fears over the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ):Saudi Arabia on Friday barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering two of Islam's holiest cities amid fears over the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

The decision to halt access to Mecca and Medinah comes a day after the kingdom suspended visas for the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage, an unprecedented move that has left tens of thousands of Muslim pilgrims around the world in limbo.

The foreign ministry announced in a statement "the temporary suspension of entry of (GCC) citizens to the cities of Mecca and Medina." The GCC states include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar.

The ministry statement did not specify whether this suspension extended to Saudi citizens.

But it said the decision excludes "GCC citizens who have been in the kingdom for 14 consecutive days and did not show signs of coronavirus infection".

Saudi Arabia has so far reported no coronavirus cases but there are mounting concerns over a spike in infections across the Middle East, including neighbouring Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE.

GCC citizens are allowed to enter the kingdom with their national identity document. But on Thursday, the government said they could only enter using their passports and not IDs.

Saudi media including the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat said the move is designed to check the travel history of the GCC citizens, including any recent visits to countries impacted by the virus.

The kingdom on Thursday also suspended visas for tourists from countries affected by the virus as fears of a pandemic deepen.

In particular, electronic tourist visas for people arriving from seven countries, including China, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan, have been suspended, according to state media.

Saudi Arabia said the suspensions were temporary.

