Saudi Border Guard Rally Team Dominates Jeddah Rally
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 02:51 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Saudi Border Guard rally team achieved a resounding victory in the Jeddah Rally, securing both first and second places in the T2 Stock category, at the conclusion of this year’s Saudi Toyota Championship.
The team's success is due in no small measure to the dedicated support provided by Border Guard Director General Major General Shaya Al-Wadaani. Under the supervision of a specialized administrative and technical staff, the team continues to excel in motorsport competitions.
