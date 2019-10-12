UrduPoint.com
Saudi Border Guard Says Received Signal About Explosion On Iranian Tanker In Red Sea

Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

A captain of the Iranian tanker, attacked in the Red Sea, informed Saudi border guards about an explosion in the front section of the vessel, but ignored their attempts to contact him, a spokesperson for the General Directorate of Saudi Border Guard said on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) A captain of the Iranian tanker, attacked in the Red Sea, informed Saudi border guards about an explosion in the front section of the vessel, but ignored their attempts to contact him, a spokesperson for the General Directorate of Saudi Border Guard said on Saturday.

On Friday, Iranian media reported that an explosion had set the National Iranian Oil Company's tanker on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah, suggesting it was a terrorist attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry subsequently said that the vessel had suffered two attacks with an interval of around 30 minutes in the Red Sea and had been damaged.

"At about 11:47 a.

m. local time [08:47 GMT] on Friday, a ground station in Jeddah received an email from the captain of an Iranian-flagged tanker that the front part of the vessel had been hit, causing an oil spill into the sea from the tanker and its storage facilities," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the SPA news agency.

According to the spokesperson, the analysis of information by the coordination center to assist the ship in distress showed that after the blast the tanker continued its journey and moved 67 miles southwest of the port of Jeddah. The vessel closed its transponders and did not respond to attempts to establish contact with it, the spokesperson added.

