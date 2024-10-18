Open Menu

Saudi Border Guards Director General Leads Interior Ministry Delegation At 2nd Euro-Arab Border Security

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Director General of the Saudi Border Guards, Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadaani, has led the delegation of the Ministry of Interior participating in the 2nd Euro-Arab Conference on Border Security, organized by The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), in Lisbon, Portugal.

Major General Al-Wadaani emphasized the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to combating organized crime and securing its land and sea borders.

He highlighted the Border Guards’ use of advanced monitoring technologies and the Kingdom’s role in leading the National Permanent Committee for Maritime Disasters. He added that this committee, comprised of over 30 government and private agencies, ensures effective search and rescue operations in Saudi Arabia waters.

