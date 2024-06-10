- Home
- World
- Saudi border guards directorate facilitates procedures for pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj 1445 AH
Saudi Border Guards Directorate Facilitates Procedures For Pilgrims Arriving To Perform Hajj 1445 AH
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The General Directorate of Border Guards of Saudia is facilitating the procedures for pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom to perform Hajj this year 1445 AH, to ensure that they enjoy a seamless experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
At all border crossings officials provide pilgrims with all facilities, guiding them to the pertinent authorities who process their paperwork without delay, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
More Stories From World
-
Odd couples: when French presidents 'cohabit' with rival PMs3 minutes ago
-
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman3 minutes ago
-
Still named as new coach of Ligue 1 side Lens3 minutes ago
-
Makkah Civil Defense conducts fire drill at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital13 minutes ago
-
Paris mayor slams Macron's election call before Olympics23 minutes ago
-
N. Korea sends more balloons as Kim's sister warns of 'new counteraction'23 minutes ago
-
Pioneering black conductor melds opera with S.African dance music33 minutes ago
-
Swiss summit on Ukraine set to thrash out path to peace33 minutes ago
-
Snap French elections will not disturb Paris Olympics: Bach1 hour ago
-
Snap French elections will not disturb Paris Olympics: Bach1 hour ago
-
Zelensky denies Russian foothold in Ukraine's Sumy region1 hour ago
-
Macron urges French to make 'right choice' in snap polls2 hours ago