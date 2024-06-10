Open Menu

Saudi Border Guards Directorate Facilitates Procedures For Pilgrims Arriving To Perform Hajj 1445 AH

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Saudi border guards directorate facilitates procedures for pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj 1445 AH

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The General Directorate of Border Guards of Saudia is facilitating the procedures for pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom to perform Hajj this year 1445 AH, to ensure that they enjoy a seamless experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At all border crossings officials provide pilgrims with all facilities, guiding them to the pertinent authorities who process their paperwork without delay, Saudi Press Agency reported.

