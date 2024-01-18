Saudi, British Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations Davos,
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
DAVOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron in Davos, Switzerland.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum 2024.
During the meeting, the foreign ministers explored avenues to enhance bilateral relations between
Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom across various domains.
They also discussed regional developments and their impact on international peace and security. Dr.
Adel Mirdad, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Switzerland, and Mohammed Yahya,
advisor to the foreign minister, were present at the meeting.
