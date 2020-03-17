UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Capital To Distribute Sanitizers For Free Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

Saudi Capital to Distribute Sanitizers for Free Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

The Saudi capital of Riyadh will distribute sanitation products for free among its residents in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Saudi capital of Riyadh will distribute sanitation products for free among its residents in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday.

According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, the municipal authorities will hand out the products at traffic lights and in several mosques across the city. In addition, after receiving authorization of the Saudi food and Drug Authority, the municipality has increased the production of sanitizers and disinfectants.

So far, a total of 133 confirmed cases of the disease have been registered in Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Traffic Saudi Arabia Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

4 minutes ago

OSCE's Watchdog Scales Back Election Monitoring Ac ..

2 minutes ago

Distt Administrations Abbottabad bans public gathe ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid confirms six coronavirus patients ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister KP chairs 1st KP Culture & Tourism ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Moscow Mayor Refutes Claims of Plans to Clo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.