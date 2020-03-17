Saudi Capital to Distribute Sanitizers for Free Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

The Saudi capital of Riyadh will distribute sanitation products for free among its residents in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Saudi capital of Riyadh will distribute sanitation products for free among its residents in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday.

According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, the municipal authorities will hand out the products at traffic lights and in several mosques across the city. In addition, after receiving authorization of the Saudi food and Drug Authority, the municipality has increased the production of sanitizers and disinfectants.

So far, a total of 133 confirmed cases of the disease have been registered in Saudi Arabia.