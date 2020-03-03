Saudi Capital to Host Next Humanitarian Forum in 2022 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Riyadh Humanitarian Forum has distinguished itself as an important international venue to address issues of global concern and will be held for the third time in 2022, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor General Abdullah Alrabeeah told Sputnik.

"February 2022 and we hope to see you there," Alrabeeah said when asked about the timing of the next event.

The second biannual forum hosted in the Saudi capital has drawn 2,439 registrants who represented 80 countries and more than 100 organizations, including the UN.

"To me this is a wealth of information and I'm happy with the attendance.

I'm happy with the caliber of attendance," Alrabeeah said. "You have noticed the caliber of discussions, very scientific intellectual discussions. Also, panel discussions were related to very important topics that concern the international humanitarian organizations."

This year's forum saw a signing of at least 16 agreements to help people in need in different parts of the world, he added.

During the event Saudi Arabia inaugurated an online platform for refugees in the country and a volunteer website, described by Alrabeeah as an opportunity for the local youth to be part of the global volunteer movement.