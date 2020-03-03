UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Capital To Host Next Humanitarian Forum In 2022 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Saudi Capital to Host Next Humanitarian Forum in 2022 - Official

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Riyadh Humanitarian Forum has distinguished itself as an important international venue to address issues of global concern and will be held for the third time in 2022, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor General Abdullah Alrabeeah told Sputnik.

"February 2022 and we hope to see you there," Alrabeeah said when asked about the timing of the next event.

The second biannual forum hosted in the Saudi capital has drawn 2,439 registrants who represented 80 countries and more than 100 organizations, including the UN.

"To me this is a wealth of information and I'm happy with the attendance.

I'm happy with the caliber of attendance," Alrabeeah said. "You have noticed the caliber of discussions, very scientific intellectual discussions. Also, panel discussions were related to very important topics that concern the international humanitarian organizations."

This year's forum saw a signing of at least 16 agreements to help people in need in different parts of the world, he added.

During the event Saudi Arabia inaugurated an online platform for refugees in the country and a volunteer website, described by Alrabeeah as an opportunity for the local youth to be part of the global volunteer movement.

Related Topics

World United Nations Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia February Event Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

28 minutes ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

25 minutes ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

43 minutes ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.