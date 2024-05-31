Open Menu

Saudi, Chinese Foreign Ministers Hold Talks In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Saudi, Chinese Foreign Ministers hold talks in Beijing

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Friday in Beijing with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Friday in Beijing with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The two sides reviewed the current state of Saudi-Chinese relations and explored ways to strengthen them in various areas.

They discussed intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of mutual interest.

Both sides exchanged views on current regional and international developments, as well as the ongoing efforts to address them.

