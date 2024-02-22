Open Menu

Saudi-Chinese Meeting Discusses Civil Aviation Investment Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A high-profile delegation representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's aviation sector, led by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej participated in a Saudi-Chinese roundtable meeting in Beijing with representatives of large Chinese companies specialized in civil aviation.

The meeting was chaired by Beijing Municipality Vice Mayor Sima Hong.

Participants discussed investment opportunities in the civil-aviation sector and means to enhance Saudi-Chinese economic cooperation during the meeting, which was organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The GACA president highlighted the depth of the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and China, saying that these ties have played a pivotal role in promoting economic growth and cultural exchange.

He said trade volume between the two countries amounted to some $76 billion in 2022, while the number of travelers between the two countries increased by over 300% in 2023 from the previous year; flights between the two countries surged to 1,399 last year from 601 in 2022.

The Saudi delegation visited the Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone and the Logistics Hub at Beijing Daxing International Airport, where they viewed the Free Trade Zone Innovation Service Center and were briefed about the advanced services and facilities that are provided.

