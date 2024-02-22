Saudi-Chinese Meeting Discusses Civil Aviation Investment Opportunities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A high-profile delegation representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's aviation sector, led by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej participated in a Saudi-Chinese roundtable meeting in Beijing with representatives of large Chinese companies specialized in civil aviation.
The meeting was chaired by Beijing Municipality Vice Mayor Sima Hong.
Participants discussed investment opportunities in the civil-aviation sector and means to enhance Saudi-Chinese economic cooperation during the meeting, which was organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.
The GACA president highlighted the depth of the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and China, saying that these ties have played a pivotal role in promoting economic growth and cultural exchange.
He said trade volume between the two countries amounted to some $76 billion in 2022, while the number of travelers between the two countries increased by over 300% in 2023 from the previous year; flights between the two countries surged to 1,399 last year from 601 in 2022.
The Saudi delegation visited the Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone and the Logistics Hub at Beijing Daxing International Airport, where they viewed the Free Trade Zone Innovation Service Center and were briefed about the advanced services and facilities that are provided.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From World
-
Mogao Grottoes' archaeological reports published3 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart3 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end at highest ever level3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan exports to South China increases by 16% in 202323 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's aquatic product exports surge over 60 pct in January23 minutes ago
-
Two dead after cargo ship hits bridge in southern China1 hour ago
-
New upsurge in Mozambique violence displaces thousands1 hour ago
-
In a doughnut in Japan, unlocking the power of the Sun2 hours ago
-
Injury-hit Liverpool produce 'fireworks' to blow away Luton2 hours ago
-
Japan summons S. Korea ambassador over wartime labour payment2 hours ago
-
Global stocks mixed on Fed rate cut caution ahead of Nvidia results2 hours ago
-
Japan's Nikkei breaks bubble-era record2 hours ago