UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Cities Face Growing Threat Of Yemen Rebel Drones

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Saudi cities face growing threat of Yemen rebel drones

Yemen's Iran-aligned Huthi rebels have stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities, highlighting what analysts call the kingdom's military vulnerabilities amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Yemen's Iran-aligned Huthi rebels have stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities, highlighting what analysts call the kingdom's military vulnerabilities amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Nine civilians were wounded Tuesday in a rebel attack on Abha airport in the kingdom's south, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels said, the latest in a series of recent strikes on the site.

The rebels claimed they had hit the airport with drones.

Here is a look at how the kingdom is facing Huthi retaliatory attacks four years after launching a military intervention against the rebels in Yemen, where tens of thousands have since been killed according to relief agencies.

- Leap in rebel capability -The rise in drone warfare targeting Saudi civilian airports, desalination plants and other infrastructure follows the prevalence of Huthi ballistic missiles, including some that targeted the capital Riyadh.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Washington Yemen Riyadh Saudi Tehran Abha SITE Airport

Recent Stories

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

2 minutes ago

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

16 minutes ago

ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

16 minutes ago

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertibl ..

16 minutes ago

ANF arrests two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad

29 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region launches &#039;India-UAE Brid ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.