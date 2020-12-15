Saudi Citizens, Residents Can Start Registering for COVID-19 Vaccination - Official SPA

The Saudi Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the start of registration for all citizens and foreign residents for a COVID-19 vaccination via the kingdom-developed app, according to the state-run SPA news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the start of registration for all citizens and foreign residents for a COVID-19 vaccination via the kingdom-developed app, according to the state-run SPA news agency.

The ministry affirmed the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine after successfully passing clinical trials. All participants can receive the vaccine free of charge, according to the health authorities.

The top health body said that the vaccination would take place in three stages, with each of them targeting specific groups of people.

The first stage focuses on citizens and residents over 65 years old, people who are vulnerable due to their occupation, and those who have immune deficiency, or two or more chronic diseases.

The second phase targets people who are over 50 years old, as well as the rest of medical specialists and those who have one chronic disease, while the third all citizens and residents who want to receive the vaccine.

On December 10, Saudi Arabia's food and Drug Authority announced the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.