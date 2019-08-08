UrduPoint.com
Saudi Coalition Calls For Restraint By All Parties Amid Clashes In Yemen's Aden - Reports

Thu 08th August 2019

The Saudi-led coalition has called on all conflicting sides in Yemen to exercise restraint amid the recent clashes between the Yemeni Presidential Protection Forces and armed units of the separatist Southern Transitional Council near the presidential palace in Aden, media reported, citing the coalition's spokesman Turki Malki

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition has called on all conflicting sides in Yemen to exercise restraint amid the recent clashes between the Yemeni Presidential Protection Forces and armed units of the separatist Southern Transitional Council near the presidential palace in Aden, media reported, citing the coalition's spokesman Turki Malki.

The clashes erupted on Wednesday after Hani Ben Brik, the vice president of the Southern Transitional Council, called on supporters to overthrow the government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The organization is supported by the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the coalition's spokesman urged all parties and constituents to "give priority to the national interest and work hand in hand with the legitimate government of Yemen" in order to overcome the current "critical juncture."

Malki also called on the parties involved in the conflict to not allow the Houthis to benefit from the current situation.

On Wednesday, a source in the Aden governorate told Sputnik that armed men had tried to break through the palace gates, prompting the palace guard to open fire at them.

The Southern Transitional Council, a secessionist political organization, announced a general mobilization and called for its forces to march toward the presidential palace to protest the Al-Islah political party, which is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood (banned in Russia). Media reported that about three people were killed and 10 injured during the ensuing clashes.

Yemen, a nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. At Hadi's request, the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.

In 2017, the Southern Transitional Council was created around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists, and in 2018 tried to seize control of the city of Aden. Although the situation eventually stabilized, the incident revealed serious rifts within the anti-Houthi coalition.

