The Saudi-led coalition launched around 20 airstrikes on Yemen's northwestern provinces of al-Jawf and Saada in the early hours of Friday, the Houthi rebel movement said on its Al Masirah broadcaster

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition launched around 20 airstrikes on Yemen's northwestern provinces of al-Jawf and Saada in the early hours of Friday, the Houthi rebel movement said on its Al Masirah broadcaster.

Fifteen air raids hit the Al Hazm district in the center of the al-Jawf province, and another four were launched on the Al Dhaher district of the Saada province, the Houthis claimed.

Both provinces border Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, several air raids hit the central province of Marib, according to the rebels.

On Thursday, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarea accused the Arab coalition of carrying out over 13 offensive operations and 221 airstrikes over the past week. Meanwhile, the alliance has lashed out at the Houthi rebels, accusing them of having carried out 59 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours.

The airstrikes come amid a unilateral ceasefire declared by the coalition in response to the UN's calls for temporary peace while the world manages the coronavirus pandemic.