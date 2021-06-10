UrduPoint.com
Saudi Coalition Denies Bombing Rebel Camp Near Yemeni Capital

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:29 PM

A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen denied on Thursday that Arab forced had attacked an armored division of Houthi rebels near the Yemeni capital of Sanaa

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen denied on Thursday that Arab forced had attacked an armored division of Houthi rebels near the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

"We have conducted no military operations in Sanaa suburbs or other Yemeni cities lately in order to prepare political climate for a peace process," Turki Al-Maliki told the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Two major blasts ripped through a camp north of the rebel-run capital earlier on Thursday. The bombing comes at a time of intense mediating by Oman between the Yemeni authorities and Houthis, who have been fighting for control of the country since 2014.

