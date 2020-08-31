Saudi Coalition Destroys Houthi Boat Bomb in Red Sea - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The naval forces of the Saudi-led coalition have destroyed a remotely-operated boat bomb, launched by the Houthi movement from Yemen's Al Hudaydah, in the southern waters of the Red Sea, the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki said.

"Coalition Navy Forces detected this evening (Sunday, 30 August 2020) an attempt by the terrorist Houthi militia to carry out a hostile, terrorist act in Southern Red Sea using a bomb-laden Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) launched from Hodeida Governorate," al-Maliki said late on Sunday, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The explosive-laden vehicle, which posed a threat to the regional and international security, as well as to trade communication lines, had been destroyed, al-Maliki added.

The spokesman has accused the rebels of exploiting Al Hudaydah as a site for launching ballistic rockets, drones and remote-controlled boats, as well as for deploying sea mines, which constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the 2018 Stockholm accord on a ceasefire in the strategic port.

Al-Maliki reiterated that the coalition's forces would continue to conduct operations against the militia to eliminate their capabilities.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.