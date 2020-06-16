Saudi Coalition Intercepts Ballistic Missile Fired by Houthis Toward Najran - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebel movement from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Tuesday

MOSCOW/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebel movement from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The missile was fired from the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada toward Saudi Arabia's border city of Najran, targeting civilians, Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official SPA news agency.

The Houthi rebels have also targeted the kingdom's military positions and facilities by launching five drones toward the city of Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia late on the previous day, Houthi military spokesman Brig.

Gen. Yahya Sarea said in a statement on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia led an incursion into Yemen in 2015 in support of the legitimate government against the Shia Houthi rebels who conquered large swathes of the country's territory, including the capital of Sanaa. The long-running internal conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis, considered by the United Nations to be the worst in the world.