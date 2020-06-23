UrduPoint.com
Saudi Coalition Intercepts Ballistic Missile Launched By Houthis Toward Riyadh - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has managed to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi rebel movement from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The missile was launched from Yemen's Sanaa toward Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh, targeting peaceful population and civilian objects, Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official SPA news agency.

The spokesman also noted that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and eight booby-trapped drones, launched by the Shia group in the kingdom's direction, on Tuesday morning.

The alliance's forces intercepted two missiles toward the city of Najran, and one in the direction of the Jizan city. According to al-Maliki, all of the aerial vehicles were shot down by the coalition's air defense systems.

Saudi Arabia led an incursion into Yemen in 2015 in support of the internationally-recognized legitimate government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi rebels who conquered large swathes of the country's territory, including the capital of Sanaa.

