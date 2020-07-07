UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Saudi Coalition Launches Over 60 Airstrikes on Yemeni Land in Past 24 Hours - Houthis

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has carried out over 60 intensive airstrikes on the positions of the Shia rebel Houthi movement in four western Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah broadcaster reported.

The coalition's air force hit the province of Marib with 52 airstrikes, the broadcaster reported. Out of the total, 41 air raids were launched on the districts of Majzar and Medghal in Marib's northwest, and nine ” on the district of Al Abdiyah in its south, the movement said.

According to the Houthi rebels, the Arab coalition also conducted two air raids on Marib's district of Sirwah.

Two Yemeni provinces that share border with Saudi Arabia - Al Jawf and Saada - were subjected to at least five airstrikes, the movement added.

Meanwhile, the province of Al Bayda was hit by four airstrikes on the northern district of Nateh in its north, according to the group.

Since Sunday, intensive clashes have been taking place between the group and armed forces loyal to the Yemeni government in the western province of Al Hudaydah. At least five Houthis were killed and dozens injured.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now. The Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

