Saudi Commerce Ministry teams conduct over 24,000 inspection visits in Makkah

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The inspection teams of Saudi Ministry of Commerce conducted 24,880 visits to commercial establishments and centers in the Makkah Region and along the roads leading to it from the 1st to the 29th of Dhu al-Qa'dah 1445 AH.

This effort coincided with the influx of Hajj pilgrims as part of the ministry's operational plan for the Hajj season.

The ministry's tours included the central area of the Grand Mosque, the Haramain express train, markets, commercial centers, sales outlets, gold and jewelry markets, service centers, and petrol stations.

They also covered the roads leading to the Two Holy Mosques. During these inspections, 1,259 immediate violations were recorded.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Commerce's seasonal operational plan in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites. The plan aims to ensure the availability of food commodities for pilgrims and visitors, as well as to ensure that commercial establishments and outlets comply with consumer protection regulations.