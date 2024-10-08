Saudi companies showcase pharmaceutical products at CPHI in Italy

The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) is taking part in the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPHI), held here from October 8 to 10, with a pavilion featuring the Saudi Export-Import Bank and 15 leading Saudi companies in the pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical supplies sector

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) is taking part in the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPHI), held here from October 8 to 10, with a pavilion featuring the Saudi Export-Import Bank and 15 leading Saudi companies in the pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical supplies sector.

CPHI, the largest event in the pharmaceutical industry, brings together investors, companies, business leaders, and officials from all over the world. It serves as a platform for Saudi companies to showcase their high-quality products and explore new international expansion and collaboration opportunities.

This will contribute to boosting non-oil exports and enhancing investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical supplies sector in the Kingdom.

CPHI also contributes to fostering trade exchange opportunities and strategic partnerships between the Kingdom and European countries.

This participation is part of Saudi Exports' endeavour to boost the presence of Saudi products in global markets and expand their exports worldwide. This endeavour is in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, which focuses on diversifying sources of income and increasing non-oil exports to achieve sustainable economic development.