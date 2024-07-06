Open Menu

Saudi Congratulates Iran's New Reformist President

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Saudi congratulates Iran's new reformist president

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Saudi Arabia, which restored ties with Tehran last year following a years-long rift, on Saturday congratulated Iran's new president-elect, the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian.

King Salman, in a message to Pezeshkian, expressed hope for the "continued development of relations which link our two countries and our two brotherly peoples," according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He also expressed his wish for further "coordination and dialogue to strengthen regional and international peace and security," SPA said.

After a seven-year rupture, Sunni Muslim-majority Saudi Arabia and Shiite-dominated Iran resumed relations under a surprise China-brokered deal announced in March last year.

Since then the two middle East powers, which have often supported opposing sides in regional conflicts, have intensified their contacts.

Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi travelled to Riyadh in November for a summit on the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The emir of Kuwait, another Gulf state, also sent a cable of congratulations to Pezeshkian, wishing "more prosperity and development" for the Islamic republic, Kuwait's official KUNA news agency said.

