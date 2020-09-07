Saudi Court Sentences Suspects in Khashoggi Murder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Saudi Criminal Court on Monday announced sentences of eight suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"The Criminal Court in Riyadh has issued sentences against eight convicted individuals.

... Five of them are sentenced to the 20-year imprisonment, another one is convicted to 10 years, and two for seven years. These provisions are final and enforceable," a spokesperson of the Public Prosecution's office said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.