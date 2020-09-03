UrduPoint.com
Saudi Court Sentences To Death 7 Extremists For Murders Of Shias - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:10 AM

Saudi Court Sentences to Death 7 Extremists for Murders of Shias - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced to death seven extremists over their involvement in killing Shias in the eastern part of the country in 2014, Saudi media reported.

Three more people were sentenced on Wednesday to 25 years in jail, Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported.

In November 2014, a group of extremists opened fire at Shias during a religious procession in the eastern city of Al-Ahsa, leaving eight people killed.

