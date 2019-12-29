Saudi Court Sentences Yemeni Man Linked to Al-Qaeda to Death for Theater Stabbing- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) A Saudi criminal court has issued a death sentence to a Yemeni man responsible for a knife attack on theater actors performing in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Saudi tv channel Al-Ekhbariya, the court also sentenced the man's accomplice to 12 years and six months in prison.

On November 11, the perpetrator, identified as a 33-years-old Yemeni, attacked performers in Riyad's King Abdullah Park with a knife. Al-Ekhbariya said that Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) gave orders to the man. Three actors were wounded during the incident.

Saudi Arabia only recently eased many restrictions on its citizens, including allowing men and women to attend concerts and shows together. The decision angered the conservative part of society.