UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Calls On Iran To Cooperate With Persian Gulf States, IAEA

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Calls on Iran to Cooperate With Persian Gulf States, IAEA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on Iran on Saturday to cooperate with the Arab nations in the region without interfering into the domestic affairs of other states

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on Iran on Saturday to cooperate with the Arab nations in the region without interfering into the domestic affairs of other states.

"We call on Iran as a neighboring country to cooperate with the countries in the region, to be part of the shared vision, adhering to the principle respecting the international law, non-interference into the domestic affairs of other countries with the need to cooperate with the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Salman said at the summit of the Persian gulf states and the United States, which was broadcast by Arab media.

The leaders of six Persian Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq and the US president gathered on Saturday for a regional security summit in in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Iran Egypt Iraq Jeddah Saudi United States Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Media Arab

Recent Stories

North Macedonian Parliament Supports France's Prop ..

North Macedonian Parliament Supports France's Proposal for Agreement With Bulgar ..

2 seconds ago
 Mayors of 11 Italian Cities Urge Prime Minister Dr ..

Mayors of 11 Italian Cities Urge Prime Minister Draghi Not to Resign

3 seconds ago
 FC set up free medical camp to prevent recent chol ..

FC set up free medical camp to prevent recent cholera outbreak in Zhob

4 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for monsoon ra ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for monsoon rainfall

4 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region Authorities Say IAEA Director ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Authorities Say IAEA Director General Can Visit Via Crimea, ..

4 minutes ago
 QWP asks PPP to help defuse ethnic tension in Sind ..

QWP asks PPP to help defuse ethnic tension in Sindh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.