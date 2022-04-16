UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Calls Putin To Discuss Ukraine, Yemen - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Yemen - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during which they discussed the crises in Ukraine and Yemen, as well as the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts, the Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during which they discussed the crises in Ukraine and Yemen, as well as the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"They have exchanged opinions on several topics on international agenda, including the situation around Ukraine and the settlement in Yemen," the Kremlin said.

�Putin and bin Salman have also discussed issues pertaining to bilateral agenda and affirmed their commitment to expanding "mutually beneficial ties," according to the statement.

"They gave a positive assessment to joint work within OPEC+ with the purpose of ensuring the stability of global oil market," the statement read.

Putin wished the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia a happy Ramadan, as cited in the statement.

