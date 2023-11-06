Saudi Crown Prince condoles Nepalese President on earthquake victims

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to President Ram Chandra Paudel of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, for the victims of the earthquake that struck western Nepal, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Saudi the Crown Prince, in his cable, expressed to President Paudel, the families of the deceased, and the Nepalese people his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.