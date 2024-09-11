- Home
Saudi Crown Prince Condoles The Kuwaiti Amir On The Death Of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolences to Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the death of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Saudi the Crown Prince extended his condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Meshal and the family of the deceased, appealing to Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy upon the soul of the deceased.
