Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Alexander Stubb on winning Finland Presidential Election

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sent a cable of congratulations to Alexander Stubb on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Finland.

Saudi the Crown Prince expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to Stubb and Finland's friendly people.