Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Putin On Victory Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Putin on Victory Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the anniversary of the country's victory in the war against Nazi Germany.

In a cable cited by the Saudi state news agency SPA, the Saudi deputy prime minister wished Putin "constant good health and happiness" and the Russian people "steady progress and prosperity.

"

Russia and many former Soviet republics celebrate Victory in Europe Day on May 9, a day after Western Europe and its allies. Major Russian cities hosted military parades to mark 77 years since the war ended.

