Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Trump On Eliminating IS Leader Baghdadi - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Trump on Eliminating IS Leader Baghdadi - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman congratulated US President Donald Trump on the successful operation that resulted in the death of leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS or ISIS, banned in Russia) Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the White House said.

On Sunday, Trump announced the United States has hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the operation.

"Today, President Donald J.

Trump spoke with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince congratulated the President on the United States successful mission to bring ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to justice," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Trump thanked the crown prince for the Saudi ongoing partnership with the United States.

The parties have also discussed key regional and bilateral issues during the conversation.

