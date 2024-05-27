Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Vietnamese President On Election, Swearing-In
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has sent a congratulatory cable to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam General To Lam on the occasion of his election and constitutional swearing-in as the President of Vietnam.
In his cable, Saudi the Crown Prince expressed best wishes for success and prosperity to the president and the friendly people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for further progress and advancement.
