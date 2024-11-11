Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Demands Gaza, Lebanon Ceasefires At Arab Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Saudi crown prince demands Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires at Arab summit

Saudi Arabia's crown price called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit that will renew calls for a Palestinian state on Monday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's crown price called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit that will renew calls for a Palestinian state on Monday.

Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Riyadh, more than a year into the Israel-Hamas war and regional escalation.

Opening the summit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the international community must "immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon", condemning Israel's campaign in Gaza as "genocide".

Saudi Arabia "affirms its support for the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the disastrous humanitarian consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression," he said.

A draft resolution for the summit stresses "firm support" for "national rights" for the Palestinian people, "foremost among which is their right to freedom and to an independent, sovereign state".

Prince Mohammed also called on Israel not to attack Iran, highlighting improving bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Israel Palestine Iran Gaza Riyadh Price Saudi Arabia Lebanon Mohammed Bin Salman Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

12 minutes ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

12 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

12 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

12 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

18 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

18 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

18 minutes ago
 SC decides to do color coding of pending constitut ..

SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases

19 minutes ago
 Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

57 seconds ago
 ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over ..

ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens

30 minutes ago
 High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited ..

High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah

30 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World