Saudi Crown Prince Demands Gaza, Lebanon Ceasefires At Arab Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM
Saudi Arabia's crown price called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit that will renew calls for a Palestinian state on Monday
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia's crown price called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit that will renew calls for a Palestinian state on Monday.
Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Riyadh, more than a year into the Israel-Hamas war and regional escalation.
Opening the summit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the international community must "immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon", condemning Israel's campaign in Gaza as "genocide".
Saudi Arabia "affirms its support for the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the disastrous humanitarian consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression," he said.
A draft resolution for the summit stresses "firm support" for "national rights" for the Palestinian people, "foremost among which is their right to freedom and to an independent, sovereign state".
Prince Mohammed also called on Israel not to attack Iran, highlighting improving bilateral ties.
