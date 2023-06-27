Saudi Crown Prince Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, on June 24 during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The phone talks took place at the initiative of the Saudi side.

"In connection with the events in Russia on June 24, Mohammed bin Salman expressed support for the measures taken by the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order, the life and security of citizens," the Kremlin said in a statement.