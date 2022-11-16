UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Hopes Decisions Of G20 Summit Will Contribute To Global Economic Growth

November 16, 2022

Saudi Crown Prince Hopes Decisions of G20 Summit Will Contribute to Global Economic Growth

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his hope on Wednesday that decisions taken at the G20 summit in Bali would contribute to the growth of the global economy and increase cooperation between leading global powers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his hope on Wednesday that decisions taken at the G20 summit in Bali would contribute to the growth of the global economy and increase cooperation between leading global powers.

"We hope to greatly contribute to supporting cooperation among G20 countries and boosting the rates of global economic growth," bin Salman said, as quoted by the Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The crown prince met with a number of foreign leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss trade and investment issues, among other things.

The joint G20 declaration signed by the leaders at the end of the summit on Wednesday focused on the important role of the countries' central banks in curbing global inflation, as the group pledged their strong commitment "to achieving price stability."

Related Topics

Saudi Price Mohammed Bin Salman

