JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Syrian President Bashar Assad back to the Arab League on Friday, saying he hoped this would put an end to the Syrian crisis.

"We hope that Syria's return to the Arab League will put an end to its crisis," he said in the opening remarks at the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

The de facto Saudi ruler, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the 22-nation organization, said the region needed to turn the page from painful conflicts to peace.

President Assad received a warm welcome at the summit, which opened on Friday. His attendance marked the end of more than a decade of isolation that started when a civil war broke out in Syria in 2011. The conflict led Arab nations to suspend Syria's membership of the bloc.