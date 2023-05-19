UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Hopes Syria's Return To Arab Fold Will End Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Hopes Syria's Return to Arab Fold Will End Crisis

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Syrian President Bashar Assad back to the Arab League on Friday, saying he hoped this would put an end to the Syrian crisis

JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Syrian President Bashar Assad back to the Arab League on Friday, saying he hoped this would put an end to the Syrian crisis.

"We hope that Syria's return to the Arab League will put an end to its crisis," he said in the opening remarks at the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

The de facto Saudi ruler, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the 22-nation organization, said the region needed to turn the page from painful conflicts to peace.

President Assad received a warm welcome at the summit, which opened on Friday. His attendance marked the end of more than a decade of isolation that started when a civil war broke out in Syria in 2011. The conflict led Arab nations to suspend Syria's membership of the bloc.

Related Topics

Syria Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman From Arab

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

9 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

2 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

2 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

2 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.