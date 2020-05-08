UrduPoint.com
Saudi Crown Prince Invites Iraqi Prime Minister To Visit Saudi Arabia - Baghdad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud has invited Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to visit Saudi Arabia, the prime minister's press office said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Kadhimi received a phone call from the top Saudi official, during which the latter conveyed the congratulations of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the prime minister on the formation of the new Iraqi government.

"Congratulations on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his wishes to strengthen ties between the two neighboring brotherly countries," the crown prince said.

According to the press office, Mohammed bin Salman has invited Kadhimi to visit Saudi Arabia, while Kadhimi, in turn, also expressed a desire to enhance relations between Baghdad and Riyadh.

The Iraqi parliament approved Kadhimi's list of ministers in the early hours of Thursday in Baghdad, thereby forming the first government in five months. President Barham Salih congratulated Kadhimi on parliament's support for his list of ministerial candidates.

