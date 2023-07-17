Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Jeddah, discussing bilateral relations, as well as cooperation between countries in a number of areas, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports

Regional and international issues were discussed, as well as cooperation in economy, trade, investments and culture, SPA said on Sunday.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation within the framework of the Saudi plan "Vision 2030" to diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia by cutting the link to income from hydrocarbon production.

After the talks, Mohammed bin Salman and Kishida held a meeting with Japanese business representatives, SPA specified.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced earlier this month that Kishida was going to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from July 16-18 to discuss a variety of issues and expand business opportunities for the country's enterprises.