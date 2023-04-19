UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince, Palestinian Leader Discuss Rights Of Palestinians - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Saudi Crown Prince, Palestinian Leader Discuss Rights of Palestinians - State Media

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas have met in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to ensure the rights of the Palestinians, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas have met in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to ensure the rights of the Palestinians, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The parties stressed the importance of continuing efforts to guarantee the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant international resolutions, the report said.

Abbas visited Saudi Arabia amid growing tensions in Israel and in the Palestinian territories, against the backdrop of several clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police over the last two weeks. On April 5, Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting hundreds of worshipers, which provoked rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip and the territory of Lebanon.

