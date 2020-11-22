Saudi Crown Prince Proposes Making G20 Summit Biannual

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who chaired the last meeting at the two-day G20 summit that concluded on Sunday, proposed holding two annual summits starting next year.

"Following the success of our experience in convening the G20 summit in a virtual format this year, we propose to convene two summit meetings of the leaders of the G20 countries annually ” a virtual meeting in the middle of the year and a face-to-face meeting at the end of the year," the crown prince said.

The Saudi royal urged Italy, which will take over the G20 presidency next year, to think about this idea.