UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Crown Prince Proposes Making G20 Summit Biannual

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Saudi Crown Prince Proposes Making G20 Summit Biannual

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who chaired the last meeting at the two-day G20 summit that concluded on Sunday, proposed holding two annual summits starting next year.

"Following the success of our experience in convening the G20 summit in a virtual format this year, we propose to convene two summit meetings of the leaders of the G20 countries annually ” a virtual meeting in the middle of the year and a face-to-face meeting at the end of the year," the crown prince said.

The Saudi royal urged Italy, which will take over the G20 presidency next year, to think about this idea.

Related Topics

Saudi Italy Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday

Recent Stories

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

36 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

31 minutes ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

2 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

2 hours ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

2 hours ago

Maâ€™an to launch financial literacy programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.