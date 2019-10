Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed at talks in Riyadh new developments in the situation in Syria and Yemen, Saudi official news agency SPA reported Monday

It also said the leaders had discussed the importance of the fight against terrorism and its origins.