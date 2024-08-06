Saudi Crown Prince Receives A Phone Call From French President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.
During the call, they engaged in a crucial discussion about regional developments, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation and the need to avoid the risk of expanding the conflict in the region.
They also discussed developments in Gaza and the efforts to reach a ceasefire.
