Saudi Crown Prince receives a phone call from French President

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, they engaged in a crucial discussion about regional developments, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation and the need to avoid the risk of expanding the conflict in the region.

They also discussed developments in Gaza and the efforts to reach a ceasefire.