Saudi Crown Prince Receives COVID-19 Vaccine As Countrywide Anti-virus Drive Begins

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:11 PM

Saudi Crown Prince receives COVID-19 vaccine as countrywide anti-virus drive begins

The video of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman being administered COVID-19 vaccine has went viral on social media.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman received the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved and used by the UK government as part of countrywide anti-coronavirus move.

Minister of Defense and Minister of Culture both received the vaccine shot.

The video of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman being injected vaccine against cover from COVID-19 went viral on social media.

Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Health Minister, thanked the crown prince for supporting vaccine drive in the country to safe citizens from the global pandemic.

“ The government has worked to provide a safe vaccine in record time,” he added.

More Stories From World

