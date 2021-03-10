MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev discussed bilateral relations and developments in Syria during a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. At the end of 2017, the victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced.

In some areas of the countries, anti-militant security sweeps continue. At the moment, priority is given to political settlement, restoration of Syria, and return of refugees.